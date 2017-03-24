Roseann Runte resigns as Carleton Uni...

Roseann Runte resigns as Carleton University president

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Ottawa Business Journal

"Roseann Runte has provided exceptional and stable leadership to the Carleton University community," said board of governors chairperson Chris Carruthers in a statement. "Because of her leadership, Carleton is stronger than ever and ready to achieve even greater heights in the future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 21 min Cheech the Conser... 1,508,469
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Raymond 63,546
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 12 hr phuckyu 14
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Thu Martin garey 17
James Freel? Mar 19 CuriousKitty 1
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC