Roseann Runte resigns as Carleton University president
"Roseann Runte has provided exceptional and stable leadership to the Carleton University community," said board of governors chairperson Chris Carruthers in a statement. "Because of her leadership, Carleton is stronger than ever and ready to achieve even greater heights in the future."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,508,469
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Raymond
|63,546
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,066
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|12 hr
|phuckyu
|14
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|17
|James Freel?
|Mar 19
|CuriousKitty
|1
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC