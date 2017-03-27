Ringo Starr to play concert in Norfolk in November
Ringo Starr, along with the All-Starr Band will play a show at the Ted Constant Center in Norfolk on Sunday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.! Ringo Starr started his career with the Beatles in the 1960's and has had a successful career as a singer-songwriter, drummer, collaborator and actor. Making up the All-Starr band are Todd Rundgren and Greg Rolie , Steve Lukather , Richard Page , Greg Bissonette and Warren Ham! Ringo and His All- Starr Band have toured consistently for over two decades and offer Ringo's solo hits, hits from his years with the Beatles and songs from each All- Starr bandmates' own hit lists.
