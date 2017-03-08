PETA Killed 1,411 Cats And Dogs In 2016, Only Got 57 Adopted
The animal rights activist group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals , euthanized 1,411 cats and dogs last year, while only 57 were adopted. The animals rights group euthanized 1,428 animals and transferred 482 to other shelters last year, according to a report by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services .
