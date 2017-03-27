PE-backed MHI acquires Seward and AME
MHI Holdings LLC , which is backed by Stellex Capital Management LP , has made two acquisitions: Seward Marine Service , a provider of underwater hull cleaning and ship husbandry services and Accurate Marine Environmental Inc , a provider of marine and industrial tank and bilge cleaning services, environmental remediation, waste transportation and waste disposal services. No financial terms were disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|7 min
|Scotty
|39
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,510,933
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Into The Night
|8,120
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|63,602
|Three arrested, none charged with murder, after...
|7 hr
|Tink
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|lov_n_lfe
|48
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Wed
|meatcleaver666
|39
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC