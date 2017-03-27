PE-backed MHI acquires Seward and AME

MHI Holdings LLC , which is backed by Stellex Capital Management LP , has made two acquisitions: Seward Marine Service , a provider of underwater hull cleaning and ship husbandry services and Accurate Marine Environmental Inc , a provider of marine and industrial tank and bilge cleaning services, environmental remediation, waste transportation and waste disposal services. No financial terms were disclosed.

