PBR country bar to open at Norfolk's Waterside District
A PBR country bar will join Guy Fieri's Smokehouse and Blue Moon Taphouse at Norfolk's new dining and entertainment destination along the waterfront. PBR Norfolk will be country-western themed and feature a dance floor, private outdoor patio, and the signature mechanical bull.
