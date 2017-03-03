PBR country bar to open at Norfolk's ...

PBR country bar to open at Norfolk's Waterside District

A PBR country bar will join Guy Fieri's Smokehouse and Blue Moon Taphouse at Norfolk's new dining and entertainment destination along the waterfront. PBR Norfolk will be country-western themed and feature a dance floor, private outdoor patio, and the signature mechanical bull.

