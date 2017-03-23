Old Dominion alum donates $3M to School of Accountancy
Old Dominion University , located in Norfolk, Va., recently announced a $3 million donation via alumnus Robert Mitchell and his wife. The gift will go towards improving the School of Accountancy within the school's Strome College of Business .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Inquisitor
|1,508,568
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Raymond
|63,546
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,066
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|21 hr
|phuckyu
|14
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|17
|James Freel?
|Mar 19
|CuriousKitty
|1
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC