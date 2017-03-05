Official: Canal may reopen in April
SOUTH MILLS The U.S. Corps of Engineers hopes the Dismal Swamp Canal's water depth will be low enough by next month to reopen the canal to boating traffic, the director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center said last week. Donna Stewart said the Corps hopes to have the canal's operational depth down to four feet, eight inches by mid-April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,502,131
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|BOOM
|63,460
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|11 hr
|corruption killer
|10
|Drugs
|15 hr
|Matty
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|11
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|kill your local cops
|22
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC