ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder signs new contract
When Old Dominion starts spring football practice Saturday, the Monarchs head coach will take the field with a new contract. ODU's Bobby Wilder has signed a new deal keeping the only head coach the program has ever had in Norfolk for several more seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,510,925
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,120
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,602
|Three arrested, none charged with murder, after...
|3 hr
|Tink
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|lov_n_lfe
|48
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Wed
|meatcleaver666
|39
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Mar 29
|Mike
|982
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC