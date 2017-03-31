ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder ...

ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder signs new contract

When Old Dominion starts spring football practice Saturday, the Monarchs head coach will take the field with a new contract. ODU's Bobby Wilder has signed a new deal keeping the only head coach the program has ever had in Norfolk for several more seasons.

