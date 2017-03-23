NY Attorney General: Store that cheated soliders agrees to wipe out their debts

Freedom Stores Inc., a chain of stores accused of ripping off servicemembers with high-interest purchase contracts, has agreed to pay a $540,000 settlement, clearing the debts and judgements of more than 250 service members in New York, the state attorney general said. New York's settlement is the latest for the Norfolk, Virginia chain that sold furniture and electronics in stores located near military bases.

