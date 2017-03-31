Notorious B.I.G. actor in Norfolk for...

Notorious B.I.G. actor in Norfolk for "Fresh 'N Fly" reunion

Norfolk, VA - Jamal Woolard, the actor who portrayed The Notorious B.I.G. in the biopic, is in Norfolk this weekend for the "Fresh 'N Fly Old School Reunion Party." Before he hits the stage at Granby Theater Saturday, he stopped by News 3 This Morning to talk about reprising his role as Biggie in the new Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me .

