Norfolk Police officer dies after battle with Melanoma
Burroughs obituary said his love of life and zeal for helping those he loved were his driving forces in his long battle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|30 min
|Agents of Corruption
|1,501,896
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Very very conserv...
|63,454
|Drugs
|2 hr
|Matty
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|11
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|kill your local cops
|22
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Fri
|dlphngrl3
|35
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC