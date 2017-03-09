Norfolk girl who collected Barbies fo...

Norfolk girl who collected Barbies for homeless opens boutique

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Gianni Graham is only 10 years old, but she has provided a lifetime of happiness for other girls with her Barbie doll drive. "I felt like girls that are in foster homes should have the same as girls that are not in foster homes," said Graham on News 3 This Morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Squidy 1,503,675
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 19 min Get A Clue 8,051
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 54 min NN kid 2,366
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Black mom 63,481
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 10 hr WatchHim 19
A girl and a bucket cleaning service 10 hr Beth 1
church of satan Wed Norbert of Norview 2
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC