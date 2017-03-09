Norfolk girl who collected Barbies for homeless opens boutique
Gianni Graham is only 10 years old, but she has provided a lifetime of happiness for other girls with her Barbie doll drive. "I felt like girls that are in foster homes should have the same as girls that are not in foster homes," said Graham on News 3 This Morning.
