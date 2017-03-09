Norfolk CA clears officers of wrongdo...

Norfolk CA clears officers of wrongdoing in deadly 2016 shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney has cleared two officers of any wrongdoing in the deadly shooting of Willie D. James last summer. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Gregory Underwood says around 6:46 p.m. on June 2, 2016, officers responded to the 400 block of Chapel Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr Julia 1,503,737
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Get A Clue 8,051
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 9 hr NN kid 2,366
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 hr Black mom 63,481
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 19 hr WatchHim 19
A girl and a bucket cleaning service 19 hr Beth 1
church of satan Wed Norbert of Norview 2
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC