Norfolk-based USS Laboon makes 2 drug busts in 5 days
ARABIAN SEA Sailors assigned to USS Laboon offload bags containing Hashish from a dhow in the Arabian Sea, March 17. Laboon Sailors intercepted the dhow and seized 500 kg of Hashish, their second successful drug interdiction operation in five days. Laboon, operating as part of Combined Task Force 150, is attached to Destroyer Squadron 22. NORFOLK, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|49 min
|Julia
|1,507,796
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Seer
|8,064
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|Kathy R
|40
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|25
|James Freel?
|Mar 19
|CuriousKitty
|1
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC