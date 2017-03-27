Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush begins strikes against ISIS
The Norfolk-based aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush has started launching strikes from the Arabian Gulf against ISIS targets. "The superb efforts made by the men and women of this strike group will be critical to continuing this fight," said Whitesell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,509,642
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|Into The Night
|63,576
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Martin garey
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,076
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|17 hr
|Todd
|124
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Homecrest needs ICE
|58
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Sun
|pinoyhunter
|16
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC