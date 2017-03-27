Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush be...

Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush begins strikes against ISIS

The Norfolk-based aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush has started launching strikes from the Arabian Gulf against ISIS targets. "The superb efforts made by the men and women of this strike group will be critical to continuing this fight," said Whitesell.

