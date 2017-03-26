Norfolk Airport Authority hiring full...

Norfolk Airport Authority hiring full time, part time parking cashiers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Norfolk Airport Authority is seeking full time and part time parking cashiers to work at the Norfolk International Airport. Parking cashiers assist patrons, collect parking fees and prepare shift reports and deposits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min OBAMA the GENIUS 1,509,223
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,068
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,567
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 15 hr pinoyhunter 16
pet owner 19 hr g wright 1
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Mar 23 Martin garey 17
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Mar 22 Kathy R 40
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC