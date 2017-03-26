Norfolk Airport Authority hiring full time, part time parking cashiers
The Norfolk Airport Authority is seeking full time and part time parking cashiers to work at the Norfolk International Airport. Parking cashiers assist patrons, collect parking fees and prepare shift reports and deposits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OBAMA the GENIUS
|1,509,223
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,068
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,567
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|15 hr
|pinoyhunter
|16
|pet owner
|19 hr
|g wright
|1
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|Martin garey
|17
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Kathy R
|40
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC