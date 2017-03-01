Norfolk 5 mins ago 9:15 a.m.Crews battle two-alarm fire in Norfolk
The fire started in a detached garage on Sewell's Point Road and quickly spread to two nearby structures. Crews were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. and had the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to the Norfolk Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|Too Funny
|63,457
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|1 hr
|corruption killer
|10
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|A happy Mexican
|1,501,899
|Drugs
|6 hr
|Matty
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|11
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|kill your local cops
|22
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC