Norfolk 5 mins ago 9:15 a.m.Crews bat...

Norfolk 5 mins ago 9:15 a.m.Crews battle two-alarm fire in Norfolk

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The fire started in a detached garage on Sewell's Point Road and quickly spread to two nearby structures. Crews were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. and had the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to the Norfolk Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 min Too Funny 63,457
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 1 hr corruption killer 10
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr A happy Mexican 1,501,899
Drugs 6 hr Matty 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Sat Martin garey 11
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) Fri kill your local cops 22
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC