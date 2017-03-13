Norfolk 19 mins ago 10:52 a.m.Norfolk Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect
The first burglary happened just after 4 a.m. on February 28 at the Beach Bay Food Store located at 9501 First View Street. The second burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. on March 7 at the ABC Liquor Store located at 159 West Ocean View Avenue.
