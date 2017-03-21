Norfolk 16 mins ago 10:37 a.m.Grant will help redevelop, connect areas in Norfolk
We're talking about two areas: first, Harbor Park and Tidewater Gardens on the east side of downtown. The other is Fort Norfolk, which sits between The Hague and the Elizabeth River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|RoxLo
|1,507,390
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Martin garey
|25
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|63,541
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|ellie
|8,062
|Watch out for this golddigger
|8 hr
|Not a bit surprised
|2
|James Freel?
|Mar 19
|CuriousKitty
|1
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC