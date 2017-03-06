Norfolk 10 mins ago 1:51 p.m.Body fou...

Norfolk 10 mins ago 1:51 p.m.Body found floating in water near Waterside

Police were called to the 300 block of Waterside Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Arriving officers found the body of an unidentified man floating in the water, Police have currently classified the case as an undetermined death and ask anyone with any information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1 LOCK-U-UP.

