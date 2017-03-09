No charges sought against Norfolk officers who shot, killed man wielding knife
The Commonwealth's Attorney announced Thursday that no charges will be sought against two officers involved in the shooting death of a man in June, 2016. 43-year-old Willie D. James was shot and killed by Norfolk Police officers on June 2 after he lunged at them with a knife.
