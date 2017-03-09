No charges sought against Norfolk off...

No charges sought against Norfolk officers who shot, killed man wielding knife

12 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Commonwealth's Attorney announced Thursday that no charges will be sought against two officers involved in the shooting death of a man in June, 2016. 43-year-old Willie D. James was shot and killed by Norfolk Police officers on June 2 after he lunged at them with a knife.

