New Advanced Surface Navy Training Seeks to Fill Critical Gaps

The Navy conducted its first test of a short-range missile system designed to protect a Littoral Combat Ship against swarming threats, Naval Sea Systems Command announced on Tuesday. The Feb. 28 test, off of Norfolk, Va., tested the Surface-to-Surface Missile Module aboard the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Detroit , firing multiple Lockheed Martin AGM-114L Longbow Hellfire missiles.

