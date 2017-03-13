NC man indicted in shooting death of wife of 53 years
A second grand jury has indicted a man in the shooting death of his wife of 53 years on a lesser charge than the first grand jury rejected. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports the first grand jury in January did not approve an indictment for first-degree murder against 72-year-old Frank Mansfield of Elizabeth City.
