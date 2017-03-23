Navy SEAL embroiled in rare rape court-martial
A rare general court-martial taking place this week includes allegations of rape, violence and adultery in a community usually known for its discipline: the Navy SEALs. A married SEAL is on trial in Norfolk, Virginia, on four counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault and single counts of aggravated assault and battery.
