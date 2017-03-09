Naval Station Norfolk conducts Change of Command

Captain Rich McDaniel will assume duties as Commanding Officer of Naval Station Norfolk and relieve Captain Doug Beaver during change of command ceremony on Friday, March 10. Once Captain Beaver is relieved of command, Beaver will retire from the Navy after serving 27 years as a U.S. naval officer. He has 23 years of naval service and has deployed multiple times to the Arabian Gulf, Western Pacific, Eastern Pacific, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.