Naval Station Norfolk conducts Change...

Naval Station Norfolk conducts Change of Command

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Captain Rich McDaniel will assume duties as Commanding Officer of Naval Station Norfolk and relieve Captain Doug Beaver during change of command ceremony on Friday, March 10. Once Captain Beaver is relieved of command, Beaver will retire from the Navy after serving 27 years as a U.S. naval officer. He has 23 years of naval service and has deployed multiple times to the Arabian Gulf, Western Pacific, Eastern Pacific, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Incognito4Ever 1,503,934
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,052
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) 6 hr lol 32
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 17 hr NN kid 2,366
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Black mom 63,481
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Thu WatchHim 19
A girl and a bucket cleaning service Thu Beth 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC