Monday Morning Brief | Position 76 Jenny Invert stamp

Watch as Linn's Stamp News managing editor Chad Snee reports that Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries has been selected to sell the Position 76 1918 Jenny Invert stamp that was part of the McCoy block of four stolen in 1955. Among the more electrifying headlines to come out of our coverage of World Stamp Show-New York 2016 last spring was the announcement of the return of the Position 76 1918 Jenny Invert airmail error stamp to its owner, the American Philatelic Research Library.

