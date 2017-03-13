Military demanding contractors keep up pace on cybersecurity
Starting Jan. 1, all military contractors must assure the government that they've taken steps to protect sensitive information from cyber attackers. If it turns out they didn't, the contractors can wave goodbye to lucrative contracts in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
