Military 7 mins ago 6:55 a.m.Diminutive drug-sniffing dog training at Norfolk naval base
The Virginian Pilot reports Puskos , a 15-pound Jagdterrier, has been in training since January and is expected to be certified to search for narcotics by the end of the month. His handler, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordyn Japec, says there are less than five small-breed dogs in the Navy.
