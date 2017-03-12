Military 19 mins ago 2:10 p.m.Florida wants Norfolk-based aircraft carrier to come to Jacksonville
Florida's Congressional delegation wrote a letter asking for funding to bring an aircraft carrier to Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville. Bringing over an aircraft carrier would likely come from Naval Station Norfolk.
