Medical Examiner: Norfolk mother died...

Medical Examiner: Norfolk mother died of stab wounds, husband accused of murder

56 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police arrested her husband, David Tackett for second degree murder and News 3 learned it was Tackett's childhood friend who led authorities to him in Richmond, according to court records. Sophie Torn was found dead inside of her house on the 1600 block of East Bayview Blvd., in Norfolk back on January 28. Court records state an Asian female was found suffering from trauma to the face a and there was blood around her head.

