McAuliffe says Virginia is the go-to state for criminals to buy weapons in bulk and wants to change that Governor Terry McAuliffe calls Virginia the go-to state for criminals to buy guns in bulk which is why he's pushing to change the laws to make it tougher to buy them. Under his proposed amendments to Senate Bill 1023, he would like to restore Virginia's One-Handgun-a-Month law.

