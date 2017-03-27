McAuliffe says Virginia is the go-to state for criminals to buy...
McAuliffe says Virginia is the go-to state for criminals to buy weapons in bulk and wants to change that Governor Terry McAuliffe calls Virginia the go-to state for criminals to buy guns in bulk which is why he's pushing to change the laws to make it tougher to buy them. Under his proposed amendments to Senate Bill 1023, he would like to restore Virginia's One-Handgun-a-Month law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Henry
|1,509,712
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 min
|Mothra
|63,578
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|jayasree
|128
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Martin garey
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,076
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|20 hr
|Todd
|124
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Homecrest needs ICE
|58
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC