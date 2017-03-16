Man wanted for robbing two Norfolk st...

Man wanted for robbing two Norfolk stores in two weeks

Police say the man in the surveillance photos broke in to the Beach Bay Food Store on First View Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 28. Responding officers found the front door had been pried open. On March 7, police responded to the ABC store on West Ocean View Avenue around 4:30 a.m. for a burglary alarm.

