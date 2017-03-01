Man sentenced for deadly 2015 shooting Read Story Staff
A Norfolk man was sentenced to 15 years -- with nine years suspended -- for his role in a deadly 2015 shooting in Norfolk . James Carter-Pristell was convicted for voluntary manslaughter and firearms charges.
