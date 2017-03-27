Magician David Blaine to perform at C...

Magician David Blaine to perform at Chrysler Hall

5 hrs ago

Magician, illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine will perform at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall in July as part of his first-ever North American tour. Blaine's performance in Norfolk is scheduled for Sunday, July 9. It's one of 40 stops on the tour produced by Live Nation.

Norfolk, VA

