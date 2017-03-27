Magician David Blaine to perform at Chrysler Hall
Magician, illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine will perform at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall in July as part of his first-ever North American tour. Blaine's performance in Norfolk is scheduled for Sunday, July 9. It's one of 40 stops on the tour produced by Live Nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,421
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|23 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,071
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,570
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Homecrest needs ICE
|58
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|23 hr
|pinoyhunter
|16
|pet owner
|Sun
|g wright
|1
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|Martin garey
|17
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC