Life 18 mins ago 12:46 p.m.Norfolk fa...

Life 18 mins ago 12:46 p.m.Norfolk family's video of son with cerebral palsy goes viral

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Cerebral palsy affects thousands of people each year. March marks Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min USAsince1680 1,510,654
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 27 min Rev Al Gore 63,598
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 1 hr abercrmbiegirl27203 44
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Irving 8,096
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Wed meatcleaver666 39
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Wed Mike 982
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Wed Marion Kingston ON 38
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC