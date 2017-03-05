LaRoy Reynolds signs autographs for hometown fans
NORFOLK. Va. - On a weekend where future NFL hopefuls convene to participate in the combine, Norfolk native LaRoy Reynolds was signing Atlanta Falcons jerseys and footballs Saturday that showed how everything came full circle for the linebacker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,501,961
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Too Funny
|63,457
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|5 hr
|corruption killer
|10
|Drugs
|10 hr
|Matty
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|11
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|kill your local cops
|22
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC