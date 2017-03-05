LaRoy Reynolds signs autographs for h...

LaRoy Reynolds signs autographs for hometown fans

NORFOLK. Va. - On a weekend where future NFL hopefuls convene to participate in the combine, Norfolk native LaRoy Reynolds was signing Atlanta Falcons jerseys and footballs Saturday that showed how everything came full circle for the linebacker.

