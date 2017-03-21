Jurors not getting paid on time in th...

Jurors not getting paid on time in the City of Norfolk

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

If you've served jury duty in the last few months in Norfolk there's a good chance you haven't been paid. News 3 uncovered new details about why this is happening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min RoxLo 1,507,408
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 27 min Dudley 8,063
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) 11 hr Martin garey 25
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Into The Night 63,541
Watch out for this golddigger 13 hr Not a bit surprised 2
James Freel? Mar 19 CuriousKitty 1
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,724,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC