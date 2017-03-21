Jurors not getting paid on time in the City of Norfolk
If you've served jury duty in the last few months in Norfolk there's a good chance you haven't been paid. News 3 uncovered new details about why this is happening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|RoxLo
|1,507,408
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|27 min
|Dudley
|8,063
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|Martin garey
|25
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Into The Night
|63,541
|Watch out for this golddigger
|13 hr
|Not a bit surprised
|2
|James Freel?
|Mar 19
|CuriousKitty
|1
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC