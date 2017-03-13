Joel and Victoria Osteen to hold "A Night of Hope" in Norfolk

The pastors of the largest church in America are coming to town to hold "A Night of Hope" at Scope Arena! Millions of people worldwide are inspired through Joel's weekly television broadcasts, New York Times bestselling books, worship events, popular weekly podcast and now Joel Osteen Radio on SiriusXM channel 128. Joel and Victoria are the pastors of America's largest church and one of the most diverse - the 52,000 strong Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

