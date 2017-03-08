Invention gives real-time flooding data Read Story Elise Brown
Flooding is a headache for people who live in Norfolk, particularly for those who live near the Hague. Residents have seen several feet of water in some areas, and that water floods fast! But now an engineer tells 13News Now his new invention -- which can be placed around the city -- will provide real-time flooding data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|7 min
|White Woman
|120
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|22 min
|Earl
|1,504,306
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Well Well
|8,054
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|13 hr
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,367
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Fri
|lol
|32
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|WatchHim
|19
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC