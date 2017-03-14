HRT president and CEO talks budget overruns with 10 On Your Side
The agency was $5.3 million over the budget for last year and $2 million of that will come from the City of Norfolk as part of a ridership formula. When you ask HRT President and CEO William Harrell what he most wants, it is a rainy day fund to cover budget overruns.
