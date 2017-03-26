Hello Kitty Cafe Truck spotted in Ghe...

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck spotted in Ghent area of Norfolk

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

On Saturday, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, described as "a mobile vehicle of cuteness," made its first visit to Richmond. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling nationwide since its debut at the 2014 Hello Kitty Con, a convention for fans of the iconic character produced by the Japanese company Sanrio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min OBAMA the GENIUS 1,509,296
Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09) 46 min Homecrest needs ICE 58
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr LYING Bullshyters 8,069
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,567
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 18 hr pinoyhunter 16
pet owner 22 hr g wright 1
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Mar 23 Martin garey 17
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC