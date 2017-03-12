Hear the roar and see the flames as H...

Hear the roar and see the flames as Hellfire missiles launch from Littoral Combat Ship

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Navy has released footage of first-of-its kind testing of Surface to Surface Missile Modules launched off a Littoral Combat Ship. Three Longbow Hellfire Missiles were fired Feb. 28 from the USS Detroit off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,507,649
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 4 hr Kathy R 40
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Hand-Out Farmers 63,542
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Dudley 8,063
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Tue Martin garey 25
James Freel? Mar 19 CuriousKitty 1
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC