Gun bust spurs call for tighter legis...

Gun bust spurs call for tighter legislation in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia's Lieutenant Governor is calling on lawmakers to tighten up the Commonwealth's loose gun laws after police wiretaps caught an accused criminal saying the laws are "so little, I could give guns away."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,504,959
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 1 hr Me-n-yo-mama 840
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) 1 hr Ayers 4
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 1 hr Ayers 2,368
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 3 hr Martin garey 15
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 21 hr jessie 36
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,490
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,501,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC