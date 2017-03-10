Gun bust spurs call for tighter legislation in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia's Lieutenant Governor is calling on lawmakers to tighten up the Commonwealth's loose gun laws after police wiretaps caught an accused criminal saying the laws are "so little, I could give guns away."
