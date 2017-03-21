Gov. McAuliffe pardons "Norfolk Four" sailors
The Governor has approved the 4 absolute pardons in the case of the "Norfolk Four" following a careful review of the facts in the case and the recent decision by United States District Court Judge John Gibney. These pardons close the final chapter on a grave injustice that has plagued these 4 men for nearly 20 years.
