Four apprehended in Chesapeake after stolen car chase
Four people have been apprehended by Chesapeake Police after a chase that occurred Friday afternoon in the Indian River area. Police say just after noon, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that disregarded a traffic sign at Atlantic Avenue and Providence Road.
