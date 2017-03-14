Former government employee for Navy accused of taking kickbacks from sub-contractors
The employee was once in charge of a $200 million budget for the Navy and is now accused of using his position to try and make money for himself. Between 2009 - 2013 Hutsenpiller was the civilian GS-15 Financial Department Head for the Norfolk Ship Support Activity which has been renamed to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center.
