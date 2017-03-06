First Warning Traffic - Monday road work in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and the interstates
The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|RoxLo
|1,502,332
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,039
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,464
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|19 hr
|corruption killer
|10
|Drugs
|23 hr
|Matty
|1
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Mar 4
|Martin garey
|11
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|kill your local cops
|22
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC