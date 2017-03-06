First Warning Traffic - Monday road w...

First Warning Traffic - Monday road work in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and the interstates

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

