First Warning Traffic - Friday traffic alerts and Midtown Tunnel EB closed this weekend
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 6 at 5 a.m. Detour via I-264. VA 164 East/West: Single lane closure in each direction Friday, Mar. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Single-lane closures on I-564 eastbound and westbound extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,501,666
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Apostate
|63,453
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|11
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|kill your local cops
|22
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Fri
|dlphngrl3
|35
|How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor?
|Fri
|Channel10
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC