First Warning Traffic - Friday traffic alerts and Midtown Tunnel EB closed this weekend

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 6 at 5 a.m. Detour via I-264. VA 164 East/West: Single lane closure in each direction Friday, Mar. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Single-lane closures on I-564 eastbound and westbound extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard.

