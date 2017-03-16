First Warning Traffic - Bridge openings, wind restrictions and road work
CBBT Level two wind restrictions, 47 MPH wind gusts, no exterior cargo, small camper trailers or anything being towed allowed to cross. The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway.
