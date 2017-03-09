First Warning Traffic Alerts - Friday bridge openings and road closures
The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,503,404
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|55 min
|mdbuilder
|63,480
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|WatchHim
|19
|A girl and a bucket cleaning service
|1 hr
|Beth
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|8,045
|church of satan
|15 hr
|Norbert of Norview
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Grocerboy
|838
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC